John Aubrey Clyde Jr., age 72, of rural Marshall, MO, died Thursday, September 23, 2021, at his home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October, 2, at Malta Bend Cemetery, with William W. Harlow officiating. Just as John wasn’t a real formal or flashy person, the family request that everyone dress casually and comfortably in his honor. Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, October 1, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall.