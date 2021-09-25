CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MO

JOHN AUBREY CLYDE JR.

Cover picture for the articleJohn Aubrey Clyde Jr., age 72, of rural Marshall, MO, died Thursday, September 23, 2021, at his home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October, 2, at Malta Bend Cemetery, with William W. Harlow officiating. Just as John wasn’t a real formal or flashy person, the family request that everyone dress casually and comfortably in his honor. Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, October 1, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall.

