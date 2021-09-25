Clemson football’s James Skalski out of NC State game; Bryan Bresee banged up
Clemson sixth-year senior linebacker James Skalski has been ruled out of the Tigers’ ACC contest against NC State on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Skalski was seen sitting on the sidelines with a towel over his head early in the second quarter, while LaVonta Bentley replaced him at Mike linebacker. Bentley also served as Baylor Spector’s replacement last week against Georgia Tech when Spector was out with a knee flareup. The game was tied 7-7 at halftime. Skalski then came out of the break without pads.www.thestate.com
