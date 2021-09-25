CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson football’s James Skalski out of NC State game; Bryan Bresee banged up

By Alexis Cubit
The State
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClemson sixth-year senior linebacker James Skalski has been ruled out of the Tigers’ ACC contest against NC State on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Skalski was seen sitting on the sidelines with a towel over his head early in the second quarter, while LaVonta Bentley replaced him at Mike linebacker. Bentley also served as Baylor Spector’s replacement last week against Georgia Tech when Spector was out with a knee flareup. The game was tied 7-7 at halftime. Skalski then came out of the break without pads.

The State

What Clemson said about Bresee, Skalski, Shipley injuries

Clemson lost more than just a game to North Carolina State on Saturday. The Tigers finished the game without three of their key players in the 27-21 double overtime loss to the Wolfpack. Running back Will Shipley left the game in the first overtime, while linebacker James Skalski and Bryan Bresee exited earlier in the game. All three didn’t return.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Bryan Bresee with apparent knee injury against NC State

This is a huge blow to Clemson's defense. was injured with an apparent knee injury in the third quarter during Saturday's game against North Carolina State. Bresee was seen going into the medical tent and then with a towel over his face with an ice bag on his left knee sitting by himself on the sidelines.
CLEMSON, SC
Rock Hill Herald

Dabo Swinney reveals Clemson injury status of Bryan Bresee, Will Shipley

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee has torn his ACL, head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters Sunday evening. Bresee was injured with 9:09 left in the third quarter Saturday against North Carolina State and didn’t return to the game. He went into the medical tent at one point and came out with what appeared to be an ice pack on his leg lower leg. The sophomore and former five-star recruit came into the game with 13 tackles, three for loss and 1 ½ sacks and had a tackle in the loss on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
raleighnews.net

Clemson DT Bryan Bresee sustains season-ending ACL injury

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said in a conference call with reporters on Sunday. Bresee injured his left knee during the third quarter of Saturday's 27-21 double-overtime loss to Atlantic Coast Conference foe North Carolina State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Injured Clemson standout Bryan Bresee was playing for sister battling cancer

CLEMSON -- Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee sat alone on a bench Saturday at N.C. State with an ice bag on his left knee and a towel covering his head. The pain he felt was not so much from a torn ACL suffered during the second half of the eventual two-overtime loss to the Wolfpack in Raleigh, North Carolina, but more for a younger sister 300 miles away in Damascus, Maryland.
CLEMSON, SC
The State

Final thoughts, prediction as Clemson attempts to bounce back with BC in town

Clemson’s trials for the season went from an uncharacteristically sluggish offense to also include losing key players on both sides of the ball. Defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee, as well as running back Will Shipley, will be out against an undefeated and experienced Boston College squad on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium (7:30 p.m., ACC Network). Bresee is out for the season after tearing his left ACL against N.C. State, while Davis will be out for six or seven more weeks. He’s recovering from surgery on a bicep tear sustained against Georgia Tech.
CLEMSON, SC
