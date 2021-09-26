CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Lima Leadership recognizes 2021 graduates

By Editorials
 6 days ago
Graduating from the Allen Lima Leadership Class of 2021 are, top row, from left, Dana Addis, Nathan Blodgett, Michelle Breitigan, Tyler Burkland and Brandon Cooks; second row, from left, Tammy Cottle, Lisa Davenport, Bethany Ernest, Matthew Etzkorn and Erica Hawkins; third row, from left, Kristina Healy, Shelby Koenig, Willow Lowery, Josh Luke and Denise Martz; fourth row, from left, Kendra Nickle, Courtney Owens, Chad Reichenbach, Kerrie Romes and Cody Smith; and bottom row, from left, Olivia Smith, Tyler Smith, Michelle Steinke, Vista Stewart and Jeff Utz.

LIMA — Allen Lima Leadership will introduce its 34th class Thursday night and celebrate the graduation of its 33rd class during an event Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima.

Allen Lima Leadership’s mission is to develop adult and youth leaders for the benefit of the community. The 25 new graduates of ALL’s Signature Course will strengthen the community as committed leaders making a positive difference.

The Signature Course provides a dual curriculum of community development and leadership development. Class members learn about Lima and Allen County. They network with each other and with community decision makers. They develop their own leadership skills they can use in their work and other organizations.

The social gathering Thursday begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. and celebration beginning at 6:45 p.m.

This year’s graduates include:

• Dana Addis, City of Lima

• Nathan Blodgett, Tuttle Construction

• Michelle Breitigan, Allen County Common Pleas Court

• Tyler Burkland, Hancock County ESC

• Brandon Cooks, Gerber Insurance Agency

• Tammy Cottle, Degen Excavating Inc

• Lisa Davenport, Superior Credit Union

• Bethany Ernest, Allen County Board of DD

• Matthew Etzkorn, Mercy Health

• Erica Hawkins, Lima Chamber of Commerce

• Kristina Healy, Ohio State- Lima

• Shelby Koenig, Bluffton University

• Willow Lowery, Mercy Health

• Josh Luke, Ohio Means Jobs

• Denise Martz, Mercy Health

• Kendra Nickle, HCF

• Courtney Owens, Ford Motor Company

• Chad Reichenbach, Allen County Children Services

• Kerrie Romes, HCF

• Cody Smith, Rea Associates

• Olivia Smith, NOW Marketing Group

• Tyler Smith, Mercy Health

• Michelle Steinke, Opportunities for Ohioans

• Vista Stewart, Cenovus Lima Refinery

• Jeff Utz, Lima Memorial Health System

