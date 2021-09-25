CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, OH

City of Vandalia awarded $1.6 million for roadway improvement project

By WHIO Staff
 7 days ago
(Mayor Richard Herbst - Facebook)

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia and the Montgomery County Engineers Office were awarded a $1.6 million grant for the preliminary planning stage of a roadway improvement project.

Vandalia Mayor Richard Herbst made the announcement in a social media post, saying that the money will go toward initial design and engineering to help divert commercial truck traffic around the north side of the Dayton International Airport instead of through the town.

Lightner Road, North Dixie Drive and Northwoods Blvd. are included in the plan.

Herbst said the project would likely not begin construction until 2027.

The city is now working to purse outside funding for the project, which Herbst said will cost $20 million.

