William Shatner will embrace James Kirk on his very own star trek

Star Trek star William Shatner will be heading to space with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket. TMZ reports that the actor will be heading into the stars aboard the New Shepard capsule. If he follows through, he would be the oldest person launched into space. It's being billed as a 15-minute civilian flight. So, the same as last time the Blue Origin crew managed to get into the lower atmosphere. There's also talk of the Star Strek actor filming a documentary of some kind with the hopes to sell it to some sort of distributor. Originally there were discussions with Discovery, but that never materialized. Shatner actually said in the past that he would be willing to go into space with Elon Musk. He joked when a fan asked him about SpaceX, "Yes, with him in the seat next to me. I'll hold his hand during takeoff as an added bonus!" So, you could look at this latest stunt as a deepening of the rivalry between the two billionaires. Advantage Bezos this round as he gets another crew off the ground.

