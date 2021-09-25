CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Shatner will embrace James Kirk on his very own star trek

By Chad Porto
Cover picture for the articleStar Trek’s very own William Shatner will travel to the stars. Star Trek introduced the world to William Shatner, the man who would bring James T. Kirk to life for over 60 years. Now, the 90-year-old Shatner will have something in common with his Star Trek character that no other actor-character combination has ever had prior. Both Shatner and his character Kirk will officially have been to space.

