Red Flag Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 088, 089, AND 090 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark...Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche and Fire Weather Zone 090 Barber. * WIND... Southwest 20-30 mph with gust potential to 40 mph * HUMIDITY...lowest relative humidity values at 10-15% * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.alerts.weather.gov
