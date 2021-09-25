Notre Dame football: Team effort moves Brian Kelly past Knute Rockne

The Notre Dame football team moved their record to 4-0 on the young season, while helping their head coach move past Knute Rockne. Through one quarter against Wisconsin, it was more of the ‘same old same old on the nothing new’ for Notre Dame football. The offensive line was dominated, giving up three sacks in as many drives. The running game couldn’t get going, again largely due to those offensive line struggles, and Jack Coan continued to be great when he was on and terrible when he was off. It would be nice if he kept things going well.