CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame football: Team effort moves Brian Kelly past Knute Rockne

By Daniel Morrison
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Notre Dame football team moved their record to 4-0 on the young season, while helping their head coach move past Knute Rockne. Through one quarter against Wisconsin, it was more of the ‘same old same old on the nothing new’ for Notre Dame football. The offensive line was dominated, giving up three sacks in as many drives. The running game couldn’t get going, again largely due to those offensive line struggles, and Jack Coan continued to be great when he was on and terrible when he was off. It would be nice if he kept things going well.

slapthesign.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Irish lose to Cincinnati, likely ending CFP hopes

The Notre Dame football team lost to Cincinnati on Saturday, 24-13, and in the process, likely ended any hopes of a CFP berth. In a matchup of two top-10 teams inside Notre Dame Stadium, the Notre Dame football team battled it out against the Cincinnati Bearcats. With a ton of red in the stands, it was clear that the Bearcats traveled well for this matchup, and the visiting team would send them home happy after their 24-13 victory.
NOTRE DAME, IN
FanSided

Look: Cincinnati legend Travis Kelce reacts to Bearcats big win at Notre Dame

Former Cincinnati Bearcats tight end and current Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce reacted to the team’s huge win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday. The No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats had an unenviable task ahead of them. They had to play at Notre Dame Stadium to try and end Notre Dame’s home winning streak. Not only that, but they had the chance to beat their former head coach in Brian Kelly. The Bearcats did just that on Saturday, as they pulled off the huge 24-13 win to improve to 4-0 on the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
State
Wisconsin State
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Austin
Person
Knute Rockne
FanSided

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett starting to open eyes for 2022 NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett is starting to generate a little buzz for the 2022 NFL Draft. The quarterback class for the 2022 NFL Draft is one that is anything but set in stone. With prospects like Spencer Rattler sitting in neutral, and others making a move, there’s still no telling what the class holds as the 2021 college football season moves into October. There could still be a riser waiting for their chance to shine in the national spotlight. One of those prospects starting to open eyes is Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#Football Team#American Football#Irish#Badgers
FanSided

Oregon Football: 3 takeaways from crushing loss at Stanford

Everyone kind of felt like Saturday’s game would be close, but no one had expected a 10-point first-half deficit for Oregon football against Stanford. The Cardinal were looking like the better team in the first half as they raced out to a 17-7 lead and the Oregon offense couldn’t seem to get anything going. Anthony Brown was struggling through the air and threw an interception finally, but the Ducks are just too good to be held down for too long.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Alabama Football: Crimson Tide Report Card vs. Ole Miss

Alabama Football – until it only mattered to Nick Saban – had its way with Ole Miss Saturday afternoon. The final score of 42-21 was a three-touchdown margin but the Crimson Tide was so dominating, the score was a bit misleading. On the Tide’s third, of four first-half touchdowns, the...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Washington Football Team: Dyami Brown, it’s time to Put up your Dukes

Rookie Dyami Brown has yet to make an impact on the Washington Football Team. The North Carolina product has struggled to produce any positive statistics whatsoever. He played on 93 percent (51 plays) of Washington’s snaps against the Los Angeles Chargers. The result, four targets and one catch for -2 yards. However, Brown did improve in Week 2.
NFL
FanSided

How far will Oregon fall in AP Top 25 after losing to Stanford?

With their crushing overtime loss to the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, this is how far the Oregon Ducks will fall in the AP Top 25 next week. The Oregon Ducks looked to have a 4-0 start season in the bag on Saturday evening. All they had to do was to stop Stanford on the final drive to call it day. Instead, a defensive holding call allowed Stanford to tie things up at 24 points apiece, leading to Oregon losing 31-24 in overtime.
OREGON STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: 3 takeaways from blowout win over Ole Miss

From popcorn to acting unbothered and everything in between, the pregame antics had the feel of something out of WWE. However, when the game started, it felt much less than a heavyweight fight. Alabama swung first and often in their dominant home victory this afternoon. The Crimson Tide employed their...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

153K+
Followers
346K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy