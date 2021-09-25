CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-26 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-26 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest; South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285...624 AND 625 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zone....Eastern sections of zone 285 including the Warner Mountains. In South Central OR Fire Zones...Southeastern sections of zones 624 and 625 including the Winter Rim and sections of the Warner Mountains. * Wind: Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Humidity: As low as 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are expected soon. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

