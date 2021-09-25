CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modoc County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-09-26

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-26 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-26 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285...624 AND 625 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zone....Eastern sections of zone 285 including the Warner Mountains. In South Central OR Fire Zones...Southeastern sections of zones 624 and 625 including the Winter Rim and sections of the Warner Mountains. * Wind: Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Humidity: As low as 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are expected soon. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Howell, Ozark, Texas, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 16:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Douglas; Howell; Ozark; Texas; Wright A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ozark, southeastern Wright, eastern Douglas, northwestern Howell and southern Texas Counties through 445 PM CDT At 337 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Norwood, or 14 miles southwest of Mountain Grove, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mountain Grove... Willow Springs Cabool... Houston Norwood... Huggins Arroll... Bucyrus Elk Creek... Gentryville Vanzant... Clear Springs Solo... Dora Simmons... Drury Bendavis MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Arroyo, Guayama, Patillas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 14:48:00 Expires: 2021-10-02 16:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Arroyo; Guayama; Patillas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Arroyo in Puerto Rico Guayama in Puerto Rico Patillas in Puerto Rico * Until 345 PM AST. * At 148 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to strong thunderstorms quickly moving towards these areas. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Guayama, Arroyo, Patillas, Corazon, Olimpo, Buena Vista, Palmas, Jobos, Yaurel and Lamboglia. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 14:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-03 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Areas of blowing snow. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 25 mph will cause areas of blowing snow with visibility one half mile or less at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 09:58:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-02 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Confidence in the onset of winds is poor due to possible small changes in the track and speed of the storm. Confidence is high that they will occur. Snow will fall above 3000 feet with White Pass receiving close to 4 inches today.
ENVIRONMENT
Modoc County, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 13:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTY At 137 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rudy, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Van Buren... Cedarville Mountainburg... Alma Mulberry... Dyer Rudy... Lake Fort Smith Figure Five... Concord Shibley... Locke Furry This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 4 and 21. Interstate 540 near mile marker 1. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 33. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Catahoula by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Catahoula FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL CATAHOULA PARISH At 442 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wallace Ridge and Harrisonburg. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Aguadilla, Isabela, Moca, Quebradillas, Rincon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 15:45:00 Expires: 2021-10-02 17:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Aguadilla; Isabela; Moca; Quebradillas; Rincon The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Aguada in Puerto Rico Aguadilla in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico Quebradillas in Puerto Rico Rincon in Puerto Rico * Until 445 PM AST. * At 245 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 11:02:00 Expires: 2021-10-02 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Isabela, Moca, Quebradillas and Aguadilla Municipalities through 400 PM AST At 257 PM AST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Isabela. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 14:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-02 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area in portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting possible heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 14:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-03 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 35 mph will cause areas of blowing snow with visibility one half mile or less at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 14:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 14:10:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 14:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-03 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Until 4 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Conway, Perry, Pope, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 16:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Conway; Perry; Pope; Yell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Perry, southwestern Conway, east central Yell and south central Pope Counties through 445 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Petit Jean River WMA, or 12 miles south of Russellville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Petit Jean State Park... Carden Bottoms Ada... Lakeview in Yell County Pontoon MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Mobile Inland, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Mobile Inland; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Mobile, northwestern Baldwin, southern Washington and south central Clarke Counties through 345 PM CDT At 244 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Poarch Creek Reservation to Calvert to near Gulfcrest. Movement was north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Citronelle, Gulfcrest, Deer Park, Mount Vernon, Calvert, McIntosh and Movico. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 14:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-03 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow occurring with low visibility at times. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country. * WHEN...Until 7 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Along the Alaska Highway, northwest winds gusting to 35 mph will cause visibility one half mile or less at times in snow and blowing snow through Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 14:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-03 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow occuring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, are expected. Over Steese Highway Summits, snow and blowing snow with low visibility at times. * WHERE...South of the Yukon River. * WHEN...Until 1 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Over Steese Highway Summits, northeast winds gusting to 30 mph will cause visibility one half mile or less at times in snow and blowing snow through this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mobile, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mobile; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Mobile County in southwestern Alabama Southwestern Washington County in southwestern Alabama Northeastern George County in southeastern Mississippi Eastern Greene County in southeastern Mississippi Southeastern Wayne County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated bands of heavy rain showers moving across the advisory area. 1 to 2 inches of rain with localized amounts over 3 inches have fallen over the past couple of hours and additional heavy rainfall could lead to minor flooding of creeks and streams, local roadways, and other low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lucedale, Leakesville, Deer Park, State Line, Buckatunna, Fruitdale, Rounsaville, Pisgah, Dueitt, Walley, Burbank, Hillman, Escatawpa, Vinegar Bend, Earlville, Four Point, Knobtown, Boothetown, Evanston and Yellow Pine.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 14:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-03 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley south of Wickersham Dome. * WHEN...Until 1 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. Heaviest snowfall will be southeast of Fairbanks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Mobile County in southwestern Alabama Southwestern Washington County in southwestern Alabama Northeastern George County in southeastern Mississippi Eastern Greene County in southeastern Mississippi Southeastern Wayne County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated bands of heavy rain showers moving across the advisory area. 1 to 2 inches of rain with localized amounts over 3 inches have fallen over the past couple of hours and additional heavy rainfall could lead to minor flooding of creeks and streams, local roadways, and other low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lucedale, Leakesville, Deer Park, State Line, Buckatunna, Fruitdale, Rounsaville, Pisgah, Dueitt, Walley, Burbank, Hillman, Escatawpa, Vinegar Bend, Earlville, Four Point, Knobtown, Boothetown, Evanston and Yellow Pine.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Deweyville. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 24.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Saturday was 24.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 16.6 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.2 Sat 7 pm CDT 23.4 21.3 19.2
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

