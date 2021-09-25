CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Fugees Kick Off Reunion Tour at Global Citizen Live as Group Performs Together for First Time in 15 Years

By Glenn Garner
People
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Respect the miracle of this union," Lauryn Hill said as she, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel took the stage in New York City for Global Citizen Live, kicking off the Fugees' international tour. The Fugees are officially back after announcing their first world tour in 25 years, celebrating the milestone...

people.com

Comments / 1

Related
Syracuse.com

Fugees announce reunion tour; Morgan Wallen hasn’t fulfilled $500K pledge to Black-led groups: Buzz

Ready or not, here come the Fugees. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel are reuniting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album “The Score,” which featured hits “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly” and “No Woman No Cry.” Pitchfork reports the hip-hop group’s first shows together in 15 years will kick off with a pop-up concert at an undisclosed New York City location on Wednesday, followed by a dozen shows in the U.S., London, Paris, Nigeria and Ghana. “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” Hill said in a statement. “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”
MUSIC
The Sanford Herald

Fugees to reunite for first time in 15 years?

Fugees are in talks to reunite after 15 years. According to an insider, the 'Ready Or Not' hitmakers - comprising Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel - have been back in touch to discuss marking the 25th anniversary of their seminal 1996 LP 'The Score'. Thank you for reading!
MUSIC
NME

Watch Genesis kick off their reunion tour in Birmingham

Genesis‘ kicked off their The Last Domino? tour in Birmingham last night (September 20) for their first show in 14 years. Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins performed a host of hits at the Utilita Arena including ‘Mama’ and ‘Land of Confusion’ both of which you can watch below, ‘You’re No Son Of Mine’ and ‘Tonight, Tonight, Tonight’.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Wyclef Jean
uncrazed.com

Fugees Announce Reunion Tour

Fugees have announced an international reunion tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album, The Score. One of the members, rapper Lauryn Hill, has taken to her Instagram to release a video of the dates for the tour. Lauryn stated in an interview with Billboard about the decision to...
MUSIC
tribuneledgernews.com

Fugees announce first world tour in 25 years

Fugees are in talks to reunite after 15 years. According to an insider, the 'Ready Or Not' hitmakers - comprising Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel - have been back in touch to discuss marking the 25th anniversary of their seminal 1996 LP 'The Score'. As well as a...
MUSIC
Vulture

Yes, Fugees Were Late to Their First Reunion Show

As if you should have to ask at this point: No, the first Fugees reunion show did not start on time. The hip-hop trio announced their reunion earlier this week, with the first show set to be a pop-up in New York City, filmed for the upcoming Global Citizen Live event. That show happened on September 22 at Manhattan’s Pier 17, with Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel taking the stage close to 10:30 p.m., hours past the show’s advertised 7 p.m. start. Doors opened around 30 minutes late, per a Rolling Stone review, after sound check for the group’s massive backing band ran over. The trio performed for around 45 minutes, running through songs from their second album The Score, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, including hits like “Ready or Not” and “Killing Me Softly.” During a freestyle, proud Haitian Jean — wearing the country’s flag on a bandanna — also took aim at the current Haitian migrant crisis. “Give the Haitians a pass like you did with the people coming from Afghanistan,” he addressed President Joe Biden directly afterward. Hill, meanwhile, took her solo time to speak on the group’s complicated history, at their first performance together in over 15 years. “I had to take a hiatus,” she explained at one point. Later, Hill reportedly reminded the crowd, “Respect the miracle of this union. Respect that we can get on this stage and still do this.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Citizen#Reunion Tour#Gee#The European Union#World Health Organization
Vibe

Fugees Embark On First Tour In 25 Years In Celebration Of ‘The Score’

Fifteen years after hitting the stage together for their last performance, legendary rap group Fugees are set to embark on their first tour in 25 years. The trio—comprised of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel—are reuniting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal 1996 album, The Score, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is regarded as one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful rap albums of all time. The group will perform the opening show of the tour in New York City this Wednesday (Sept. 22), at a location that’s yet to be determined,...
MUSIC
KQED

The Fugees’ Surprise Reunion Tour Comes to Oakland in November

In 2007, Pras Michel said that there was “a better chance of seeing Osama Bin Laden and [George W.] Bush in Starbucks having a latte, discussing foreign policies” than The Fugees reuniting. But as fate would have it, in 2021 Michel, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean have come back together to tour once again as the formidable hip-hop trio.
OAKLAND, CA
93.1 WZAK

For The 1st Time In 15 Years The Fugees Are Going On Tour

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Yessss!! Reunited and it feels so good ♫ well maybe saying reunited is a little bit much but the biggest news of the day especially to real music fans, The Fugees, with all three original members Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras are gassing up the Fu-Gee-La tour bus for the first time in 15 years to perform in a city near you.
BROOKLYN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Fugees Kick Off Reunion Tour, Lauryn Hill Says "Respect The Miracle"

Just days after announcing a reunion tour for the 25th anniversary of their beloved album The Score, The Fugees played New York City last night and Lauryn Hill had one message for fans excited for the tour, "respect the miracle." Last night's pop-up concert, which fans were supposed to leave...
MUSIC
mycolumbusmagic.com

The Fugees Rocked The Stage Together For The 1st Time In 15 Years [VIDEO]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Ooh la la la, The Fugees, original members, Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras, are back together for the first time and 15 years and they were rockin while they were doin their thing on a New York City stage at rooftop venue Pier 17 for a crowd of 3000 fans.
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Electrifies Global Citizen Live [Performances]

Jennifer Lopez was on-hand at Global Citizen Live 2021 and slayed the stage for a worthy cause. The mammoth event, which simultaneously took place in cities across the globe such as Los Angeles, London, New York, Mumbai, Paris, Lagos, Sydney, and Rio De Janeiro, calls for action to halt climate change and stresses the need for funds to combat famine and facilitate mass COVID-19 vaccinations.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

The Fugees Reunite With 'Ready or Not' for Global Citizen 2021: Watch

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel were seen together again during Global Citizen Live 2021. The Fugees reunited for the first time in 15 years just in time for this weekend's 24-hour, star-studded festival, with a video of them performing their 1996 single "Ready or Not" hitting YouTube on Saturday (Sept. 25).
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Paul Simon Surprises Fans With Performance In Global Citizen Live

There was a diverse array of performers at the New York edition of the 10th annual Global Citizen concert at Central Park’s Great Lawn. It was six-hour event headlined by Coldplay, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez. It was an interesting night indeed. One of the highlights of the show was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

People

132K+
Followers
31K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy