Flood Advisory issued for Barranquitas, Orocovis by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-25 16:39:00 Expires: 2021-09-25 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barranquitas; Orocovis THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR BARRANQUITAS AND OROCOVIS Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
