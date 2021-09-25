CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Barranquitas, Orocovis by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-25 16:39:00 Expires: 2021-09-25 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barranquitas; Orocovis THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR BARRANQUITAS AND OROCOVIS Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Howell, Ozark, Texas, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 16:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Douglas; Howell; Ozark; Texas; Wright A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ozark, southeastern Wright, eastern Douglas, northwestern Howell and southern Texas Counties through 445 PM CDT At 337 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Norwood, or 14 miles southwest of Mountain Grove, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mountain Grove... Willow Springs Cabool... Houston Norwood... Huggins Arroll... Bucyrus Elk Creek... Gentryville Vanzant... Clear Springs Solo... Dora Simmons... Drury Bendavis MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 13:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTY At 137 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rudy, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Van Buren... Cedarville Mountainburg... Alma Mulberry... Dyer Rudy... Lake Fort Smith Figure Five... Concord Shibley... Locke Furry This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 4 and 21. Interstate 540 near mile marker 1. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 33. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 118 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Figure Five, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Van Buren... Cedarville Mountainburg... Alma Mulberry... Dyer Rudy... Lake Fort Smith Figure Five... Concord Shibley... Uniontown Locke... Dora Furry This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 0 and 21. Interstate 540 near mile marker 1. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 33. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 14:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 14:10:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Barranquitas#Orocovis#Orocovis Flood
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Webster; Wright THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WEBSTER AND WRIGHT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ozark, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Ozark; Taney A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ozark, western Douglas, Taney and southeastern Christian Counties through 315 PM CDT At 208 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Forsyth, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Branson... Lake Taneycomo Bull Shoals Lake... Ava Forsyth... Merriam Woods Kissee Mills... Rockaway Beach Taneyville... Kirbyville Wasola... Powersite Thornfield... Rome Squires... Noble Brownbranch... Rueter Garrison... Bradleyville MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
OZARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sequoyah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Crawford, northern Sebastian and eastern Sequoyah Counties through 215 PM CDT At 109 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles southeast of Short, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Cedarville... Mountainburg Natural Dam... Alma Muldrow... Roland Mulberry... Dyer Chester... Moffett Rudy... Lake Fort Smith Figure Five... Short Kibler... Concord Shibley... Cottonwood This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 0 and 21. Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 316 and 328. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 13:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTY At 137 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rudy, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Van Buren... Cedarville Mountainburg... Alma Mulberry... Dyer Rudy... Lake Fort Smith Figure Five... Concord Shibley... Locke Furry This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 4 and 21. Interstate 540 near mile marker 1. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 33. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Webster; Wright THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WEBSTER AND WRIGHT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Arroyo, Guayama, Patillas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 14:48:00 Expires: 2021-10-02 16:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Arroyo; Guayama; Patillas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Arroyo in Puerto Rico Guayama in Puerto Rico Patillas in Puerto Rico * Until 345 PM AST. * At 148 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to strong thunderstorms quickly moving towards these areas. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Guayama, Arroyo, Patillas, Corazon, Olimpo, Buena Vista, Palmas, Jobos, Yaurel and Lamboglia. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 15:34:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Webster; Wright THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WEBSTER AND WRIGHT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clarke; Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Monroe and east central Clarke Counties through 400 PM CDT At 309 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Whatley, or 14 miles east of Jackson, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Whatley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 14:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-03 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Areas of blowing snow. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 25 mph will cause areas of blowing snow with visibility one half mile or less at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Crawford, northern Sebastian and eastern Sequoyah Counties through 215 PM CDT At 109 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles southeast of Short, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Cedarville... Mountainburg Natural Dam... Alma Muldrow... Roland Mulberry... Dyer Chester... Moffett Rudy... Lake Fort Smith Figure Five... Short Kibler... Concord Shibley... Cottonwood This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 0 and 21. Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 316 and 328. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 14:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Johnson; Logan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Logan and Johnson Counties through 330 PM CDT At 239 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ozark to Branch. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarksville... Paris Lamar... Knoxville Subiaco... Hartman Scranton... Ratcliff Woodland... Hinkle Hoyt... Midway in Logan County Spadra... Tokalon Holman... Lake Dardanelle Coal Hill... Caulksville Morrison Bluff... Oak Grove in Johnson County This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 44 and 72. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 11:02:00 Expires: 2021-10-02 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Isabela, Moca, Quebradillas and Aguadilla Municipalities through 400 PM AST At 257 PM AST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Isabela. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Arroyo, Guayama, Patillas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 15:45:00 Expires: 2021-10-02 17:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Arroyo; Guayama; Patillas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Arroyo in Puerto Rico Guayama in Puerto Rico Patillas in Puerto Rico * Until 530 PM AST. * At 337 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Urban and small stream flooding are already occurring. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Arroyo, Guayama, Patillas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 16:37:00 Expires: 2021-10-02 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Arroyo; Guayama; Patillas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Arroyo in Puerto Rico Guayama in Puerto Rico Patillas in Puerto Rico * Until 530 PM AST. * At 337 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Urban and small stream flooding are already occurring. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Webster; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Webster County in southwestern Missouri Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 246 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Seymour, or 13 miles southeast of Marshfield, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Seymour... Hartville Duncan... Diggins Manes... Graff Grovespring... Odin HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Aguadilla by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 15:45:00 Expires: 2021-10-02 17:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Aguadilla The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Aguada in Puerto Rico Aguadilla in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico Quebradillas in Puerto Rico Rincon in Puerto Rico * Until 445 PM AST. * At 245 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy