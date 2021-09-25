Flood Advisory issued for Barranquitas, Orocovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 14:48:00 Expires: 2021-10-02 16:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Arroyo; Guayama; Patillas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Arroyo in Puerto Rico Guayama in Puerto Rico Patillas in Puerto Rico * Until 345 PM AST. * At 148 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to strong thunderstorms quickly moving towards these areas. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Guayama, Arroyo, Patillas, Corazon, Olimpo, Buena Vista, Palmas, Jobos, Yaurel and Lamboglia. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

