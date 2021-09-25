5 New League of Legends Items Teased for Next Season

Henry Cavill Teases New Sides of Geralt in The Witcher Season 2. In December, fans will finally see the sophomore season for The Witcher. The series debuted in 2019, and it was a massive success for Netflix, becoming one of the most beloved for watchers, even though it was a challenge for many due to complex storylines. Season 2 bodes to be less intricate and to bring some freshness. Not only will there be a plethora of new faces joining the Continent, but some old acquaintances will show different and unseen sides of them in more linear stories. And that goes for Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia in particular.

