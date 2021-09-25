5 New League of Legends Items Teased for Next Season
With League of Legends' Worlds competition approaching soon, that means the preseason period for the game's next season isn't far behind. As such, Riot Games has already started teasing some of the new changes that we'll see whenever the preseason window begins before the next season starts. We've already seen teases for some of those plans before, and now, Riot's given us glimpses at five different items it has planned for Season 2022.comicbook.com
Comments / 0