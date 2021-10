Tuesday is a vital day for the Las Vegas Raiders’ coaching staff as it spends the day making its game plan for Sunday’s home game against the Miami Dolphins. This week, the process is a tad tricky for defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and his staff because of the questions at the Dolphins’ quarterback position. Dolphins’ starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa departed Sunday’s 35-0 home defeat to the Buffalo Bills with a ribs’ injury. Monday, Miami coach Brian Flores told reporters that the injury wasn’t as serious as it could have been and the second-year quarterback from Alabama is “day-to-day.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO