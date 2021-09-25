Marvel's Shang-Chi Becomes Highest-Grossing Movie of the Pandemic
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now the highest-grossing film released during the pandemic at the domestic box office. After an entire month atop the box office, starting with a record-breaking Labor Day opening weekend, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' domestic box office total now stands at $196 million. That's enough to surpass the running total of fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe release Black Widow. In addition to its chart-topping box office performance, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has garnered a solid critical reception and fan response. ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak awarded the film a 4.5-out-of-5 review:comicbook.com
Comments / 0