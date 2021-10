Have you heard the old saw about the fellow with half his body in an oven and the other half in the freezer? On average, he was comfortable. And his name was Jameis Winston. Five touchdowns in a blowout upset victory last week. Two interceptions and lots of whoopsie-doodle plays that didn't make the stat sheet in an ugly 26-7 New Orleans Saints loss to the Carolina Panthers this week. A real Jameis-and-Hyde transformation. Or is it Jekyll-and-Jameis? It's hard to tell if the real Winston is the doctor, the monster, or some 60-40 split of the two of them.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO