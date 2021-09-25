‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Introduces New Characters and Locations: Watch
Looking for clues! During Netflix’s TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the streaming giant revealed a brief teaser of Stranger Things season 4. During the virtual event on Saturday, September 25, show stars Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery and Matt and Ross Duffer introduced the new clip, and it’s clear peculiar circumstances are afoot. The trailer begins with a family of four stepping out of a vintage car in front of a Victorian-looking house. As they move in, a rendition of “Dream A Little Dream of Me” plays in the background. The perfect-looking family exchange odd glances as the lights flicker and they notice dead animals in the driveway. Later, their two small children are seen passed out on the foyer floor.www.usmagazine.com
