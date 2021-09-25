CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

TTU professor helping improve air quality in Alaska

By News Release, Posted By Staff
everythinglubbock.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:. Texas Tech University‘s Raghu Betha, an assistant professor in the Department of Civil, Environmental and Construction Engineering through the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, received a four-year, $643,152 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to assess how Alaskans in the Fairbanks North Star Borough region heat their homes and how it affects air quality.

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China flew more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan on Saturday, the second large display of force in as many days. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Winters, TX
State
Alaska State
Lubbock, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Education
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Fairbanks#Air Quality#Ttu#University Of Alaska#Texas Tech University#College Of Engineering#Alaskans
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy