TTU professor helping improve air quality in Alaska
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:. Texas Tech University‘s Raghu Betha, an assistant professor in the Department of Civil, Environmental and Construction Engineering through the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, received a four-year, $643,152 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to assess how Alaskans in the Fairbanks North Star Borough region heat their homes and how it affects air quality.www.everythinglubbock.com
