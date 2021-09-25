Eliminated from Boston mayoral race, Kim Janey endorses Michelle Wu

BOSTON – The city's interim mayor has picked a side in the upcoming mayoral election. Kim Janey says she's endorsing City Councilor Michelle Wu. "Black and Brown residents who are most impacted by systemic inequities need a leader in city hall who will center equity and inclusion in all her policies, and ensure they have a seat at the table when real decisions are made," Janey said in a statement. "I've worked closely with Michelle Wu on the city council, and I believe she is the candidate with the record and the values to not only protect the progress we have made but builds upon it to create a city that is more equitable, just, and resilient."