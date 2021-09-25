CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Eliminated from Boston mayoral race, Kim Janey endorses Michelle Wu

Patriot Ledger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – The city's interim mayor has picked a side in the upcoming mayoral election. Kim Janey says she's endorsing City Councilor Michelle Wu. "Black and Brown residents who are most impacted by systemic inequities need a leader in city hall who will center equity and inclusion in all her policies, and ensure they have a seat at the table when real decisions are made," Janey said in a statement. "I've worked closely with Michelle Wu on the city council, and I believe she is the candidate with the record and the values to not only protect the progress we have made but builds upon it to create a city that is more equitable, just, and resilient."

www.patriotledger.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Elections
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michelle Wu

Comments / 0

Community Policy