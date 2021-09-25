Fire Weather Watch issued for Humboldt County - Quinn by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-27 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Humboldt County - Quinn FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 437 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 437 Humboldt County-Quinn. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.alerts.weather.gov
