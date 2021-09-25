Eagle County Animal Services sees an uptick in abandoned animals

Over the past six months, Eagle County Animal Services has experienced a significant uptick in the number of abandoned animals found around the county. “They’ve all been found very weird areas, and it’s been really concerning to us, because we understand that people go through life changes and need an outlet like the shelter to help find a new home for their pets,” said Rhiannon Rowe, shelter manager at Eagle County Animal Services. “We just are blown away by what we’re seeing because it’s just not what we normally see.”