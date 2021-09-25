CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sephora Peacock Blue, Waterfall, Berry Sweet, Golden Hour, Sunshine Contour Eye Pencils Reviews & Swatches (2021)

Cover picture for the articleSephora Peacock Blue (50) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021)Sephora Peacock Blue (50) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a bright, medium blue with subtle, cool undertones and a metallic sheen. It had nearly opaque color coverage in one stroke, which could be built up to full coverage with a second layer or just doing shorter, more overlapping strokes during the initial application process.

#Pencils#Peacock#Contour#Sephora Peacock Blue#Isododecane#Synthetic Wax#Aluminum Powder
