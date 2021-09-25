CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

20 copycat recipes from popular fast food restaurants

news8000.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen White Castle opened its first doors in Wichita, Kansas in 1921, it quietly began a dining revolution in America. It took a few decades for fast food to really get on a roll: McDonald's, the first to translate assembly line practices found in car factories into kitchens, opened what would become the modern iteration of the famous hamburger joint in 1948. Soon after, other restaurants were taking note of McDonald's success and pivoting their restaurants to mimic the standardization and processes. Burger King, Carl's Jr., Taco Bell, Arby's, Chick-fil-A, and Wendy's came into their recognizable forms in the following decade, and ever since have dominated suburbs and freeway pitstops.

www.news8000.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Restaurants
City
Wichita, KS
City
Mcdonald, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Wichita, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Food & Drinks
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Insecurity#Good Food#Food Drink#White Castle#Taco Bell#Arby#Americans

Comments / 0

Community Policy