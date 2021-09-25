NFL betting breakdown: Week 3

Chip Chirimbes, TheAplay.com, Chipwins.com, pickandparlays.net, VegasInsider.com. Cardinals (2-0) at Jaguars (0-2) Analysis: The Cardinals are flying high after their improbable 34-33 win over the Vikings last week, but might have trouble taking the lowly Jaguars seriously. Jacksonville had 189 total yards in last week’s 23-13 loss to Denver, scoring its lone TD on its first possession. The Jaguars have allowed 424 yards per game, ranking 29th in the NFL, and Arizona averages 445 ypg, good for No. 2 in the NFL. But it’s the Jaguars’ time to bite.