Here's A Viral Video Of Ant-Man's Paul Rudd Dancing To 'September' To Start Your Weekend Right
At this point, it seems like Paul Rudd going viral on social media is an almost weekly occurrence. The beloved, seemingly ageless actor, has become the subject of plenty of good-natured memes, thanks to his boundless charisma and tendency to be a little bit goofy. Earlier this week, he took over the internet again, after Twitter found fan-edited footage of him dancing to the Earth, Wind and Fire classic “September.” Once you’ve watched him shimmy and shake through multiple iconic moments, you’ll understand why.www.cinemablend.com
