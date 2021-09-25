CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

A doorbell camera caught an arson attempt on a Broken Arrow family’s front porch

By Spencer Humphrey, FOX23 News
 7 days ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A family of six is still grappling with a startling incident that woke them in the middle of the night.

Loud banging woke Sam Sayarath, his wife and their four children early Thursday morning. When Sayarath went outside to investigate the noise, a chair on their front porch was fire.

“I opened the door and that chair was on fire,” Sayarath told FOX23. “And I was like, ‘what the heck?’'

He quickly grabbed a garden hose and put out the blaze. Once the fire was out, Sayarath and his wife discovered the remnants of a professional grade firework.

“And I’m thinking, ‘where did this come from?’” Sayarath said.

The couple informed FOX23 that their doorbell camera captured the entire incident.

Surveillance video shows a car pull up and park in front of the house, someone gets out and throws the lit firework onto their porch.

The family is shaken up by the incident, and they are looking for answers.

Broken Arrow police and fire departments are investigating the incident.

Misty Cross
7d ago

Last July 2020, I was driving through McDonald's at 101st and Elm and someone threw a firework (m-80, quarter stick) at my mini van. It was a loud explosion and shook our van. It's never right to try and scare people like this ever! I thought a bomb went off.

