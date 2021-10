Just in time for spooky season, Vans have announced a collaboration with Warner Bros. to make some of their most popular horror films and franchises into some new shoes. The retailer took to social media to show off an image of the items, ranging from regular sneakers to slip-ons, and they look amazing. Only four different movies are shown in the video as getting their own shoes but they're for four of the biggest from the WB/New Line Cinema vault including The Shining, IT, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Friday the 13th. Check them out below!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO