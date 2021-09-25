CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Virginia Living Museum's 'Native Plant Sale' extends for additional weekend

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 7 days ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Virginia Living Museum's 35th annual 'Fall Native Plant Sale' has extended for one more weekend.

The sale continues this Saturday and Sunday, September 25-26 and will also be open Saturday and Sunday, October 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., in the museum's conservation garden.

Museum admission is not required to enter the sale. The sale is also available online by clicking here.

Unique plant species will be for sale, including native VLM nursery-propagated perennials, vines, shrubs, and trees for local yard and gardens. For a helpful plant guide, click here.

Gardening with native plants provides food and shelter for native wildlife. Native plants are adapted to survive in Virginia’s climate and soils, so they may need less watering and fertilization, and be more resistant to diseases or pests.

The museum's Butterfly Haven is also located alongside the outdoor garden and is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through early October 2021.

