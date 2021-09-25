Special Weather Statement issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-25 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; West Central Highlands GUSTY WINDS FROM THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN CIBOLA, NORTHWESTERN VALENCIA AND BERNALILLO COUNTIES THROUGH 330 PM MDT At 302 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking outflow winds from thunderstorms along a line extending from Los Lunas to 10 miles northwest of Los Chaves to 16 miles northwest of Belen. South winds may gust to around 40 mph creating areas of blowing dust. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albuquerque, Los Lunas, Valencia, Bosque Farms, Rio Communities North, South Valley, Tome, Isleta Pueblo, Los Chaves and El Cerro Mission. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 129 and 153. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 199 and 217. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH