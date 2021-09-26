CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Antonio Brown Won't Play for Bucs vs. Rams After Being Placed on COVID List

By Paul Kasabian
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown will not play in his team's road game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Tampa placed the Central Michigan product on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. He was the third Buccaneer to land on the list this week alongside linebacker Kevin Minter and practice squad wideout Travis Jonsen.

bleacherreport.com

