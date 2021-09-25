UFC 266 preview, predictions, how to watch: Can Nick Diaz win in his return? Volkanovski, Shevchenko try to defend title belts
At UFC 266, one of the most intriguing mixed martial arts events so far this year will feature rising stars as well as fan-favorites and some legendary household names. Nick Diaz is making his long-awaited return to the Octagon for a rematch with Robbie Lawler. Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik try and find redemption in the heavyweight ranks. Valentina Shevchenko defends her women’s flyweight belt against Lauren Murphy and Alexander Volkanovski squares up with Brian Ortega with the featherweight belt at stake.www.oregonlive.com
