UFC 266 preview, predictions, how to watch: Can Nick Diaz win in his return? Volkanovski, Shevchenko try to defend title belts

UFC 266: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler preview and prediction. It’s hard to believe that Nick Diaz is making a return at UFC 266 after over six years away from the competition. There was always speculation and hope from the fanbase that one day he would make his triumphed return. But it always seemed like whenever the speculation was fueled by an interview or a social media post from Stockton’s son, the prospect of it happening would vanish shortly thereafter. Not this time, though. This time we have a date, an opponent, and a whole lot of excitement surrounding the return of Diaz.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO