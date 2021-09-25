CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 266 preview, predictions, how to watch: Can Nick Diaz win in his return? Volkanovski, Shevchenko try to defend title belts

By Tim Brown
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At UFC 266, one of the most intriguing mixed martial arts events so far this year will feature rising stars as well as fan-favorites and some legendary household names. Nick Diaz is making his long-awaited return to the Octagon for a rematch with Robbie Lawler. Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik try and find redemption in the heavyweight ranks. Valentina Shevchenko defends her women’s flyweight belt against Lauren Murphy and Alexander Volkanovski squares up with Brian Ortega with the featherweight belt at stake.

Bleacher Report

UFC 266 Results: Alexander Volkanovski, Valentina Shevchenko Retain Titles

It took an incredible force of will to escape multiple submission attempts, but Alexander Volkanovski capped an action-packed UFC 266 card with a unanimous decision win over Brian Ortega. The featherweight title fight that saw Volkanovski earn his second successful title defense had a little bit of everything. The two...
UFC
NBC New York

How to Watch UFC 266: Start Time, Return of Nick Diaz, Live Stream, Odds

How to watch UFC 266: return of Nick Diaz, live stream, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The UFC returns for a stacked pay-per-view card on Sept. 25 at T-Mobile Arena, featuring the return of a legendary mixed martial artist. At 38 years old, Nick Diaz will enter the...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Gilbert Melendez: If Nick Diaz wins at UFC 266, ‘he’s in title contention, everyone’s going to campaign to fight him’

Despite two title fights at UFC 266, the biggest story heading into Saturday night will revolve around the long-awaited return of Nick Diaz. It’s been more than six years since Diaz last competed but he’s remained one of the most talked about fighters on the entire UFC roster even as he sat on the sidelines since 2015. His return for a rematch against Robbie Lawler — 17 years after their first encounter — has the entire combat sports world watching and wondering if Diaz can still compete amongst the best of the best in the UFC.
UFC
thebodylockmma.com

UFC 266: How to watch Nick Diaz fight Robbie Lawler

Nick Diaz makes his long-awaited return at UFC 266 this Saturday night when he faces Robbie Lawler in a rematch from UFC 47 almost 17 years ago. Diaz hasn’t competed since January 2015 when he faced Anderson Silva in a middleweight bout. Since then, he’s been on the sidelines and many fans thought that he’d never return to the octagon. However, that all changes this Saturday when he competes in a special five-round middleweight contest featured on the UFC 266 PPV main card.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nick Diaz will be in welterweight title contention with win at UFC 266, says teammate

UFC fan-favorite Nick Diaz will be in welterweight title contention with a big win at UFC 266, says his longtime teammate, Gilbert Melendez. Diaz takes on Robbie Lawler in a five-round, non-title welterweight rematch at UFC 266 this Saturday night. The two rivals previously met way back in 2004 at UFC 47, with Diaz knocking Lawler out 17 years ago. All these years later and the two will now rematch. While neither man is ranked right now, it’s a big enough fight that Diaz’s teammate believes that “The Stockton Bad Boy” will move into title contention at 170lbs with a win.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: UFC 266 press conference live stream with Volkanovski, Shevchenko, Diaz and more

LAS VEGAS – You can watch Thursday’s news conference from Park Theater in Las Vegas in advance of UFC 266 here on MMA Junkie at 6:30 p.m. ET. UFC president Dana White hosts the event, which features featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1 MMA, 9-0 UFC) and challenger Brian Ortega (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC), who meet in the main event; women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko (21-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) and challenger Lauren Murphy (15-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC), who fight in the co-feature; and Nick Diaz (26-9 MMA, 7-6 UFC), who returns after a layoff of nearly seven years for a rematch with former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler (28-15 MMA, 13-9 UFC).
UFC
FanSided

UFC 266: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler preview and prediction

UFC 266: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler preview and prediction. It’s hard to believe that Nick Diaz is making a return at UFC 266 after over six years away from the competition. There was always speculation and hope from the fanbase that one day he would make his triumphed return. But it always seemed like whenever the speculation was fueled by an interview or a social media post from Stockton’s son, the prospect of it happening would vanish shortly thereafter. Not this time, though. This time we have a date, an opponent, and a whole lot of excitement surrounding the return of Diaz.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 266 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 5): Nick Diaz, Alex Volkanovski grab the mic

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stars Nick Diaz, Robbie Lawler, Alex Volkanovski, Brian Ortega, Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy as they pick up the microphones in episode six of the UFC 266 “Embedded” video blogs. LIVE! Stream UFC 266 Here. CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena with...
UFC
talesbuzz.com

UFC 266 fight date, time, odds, PPV price, card & location for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, Nick Diaz’s return

UFC 266 will feature two title fights and the long-awaited return of a fan favorite when the event heads to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alexander Volkanovski will defend his UFC featherweight championship against Brian Ortega in the main event. Ortega and Volkanovski were linked for the past year but the champion was forced to postpone the fight due to testing positive for COVID. The two coached opposite of each other on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter where their rivalry grew even more intense. The two will settle their differences inside of the Octagon.
UFC
The Independent

UFC 266 UK start time: When is Volkanovski vs Ortega and how can I watch it tonight?

The featherweight title is on the line in the main event of UFC 266 this evening, as Alexander Volkanovski defends his belt against Brian Ortega in Las Vegas. Ortega (15-1) came up short in December 2018 as he first attempted to win the gold, suffering his first career loss as he was dominated on the feet by then-champion Max Holloway for four rounds. A year later, it was Australian Volkanovski (22-1) who ended Holloway’s reign by outpointing the fan favourite, before doing so again in July 2020 – though many fans disagreed with the judges’ scorecards.
UFC
WHIO Dayton

Nick Diaz loses to Robbie Lawler in long-delayed UFC return

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Nick Diaz lost his first mixed martial arts fight in nearly seven years at UFC 266 on Saturday night, declining to go on after Robbie Lawler knocked him down with punches early in the third round. Diaz (26-10), a wildly popular 38-year-old fighter who walked...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Time check! Find out what time Nick Diaz makes his return tonight at UFC 266

The return of Nick Diaz is arguably overshadowing the two title fights atop the UFC 266 marquee later tonight (Sat., Sept. 25, 2021) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a testament to Diaz’s long-lasting popularity among hardcore fight fans everywhere. LIVE! Stream UFC...
UFC
Sportsnet.ca

Volkanovski, Shevchenko the favourites at UFC 266

Alexander Volkanovski will be looking to extend an epic winning streak to 20 fights when he puts his featherweight title on the line against Brian Ortega at UFC 266 this weekend as a -185 betting favourite on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Volkanovski has been idle since...
UFC
theScore

Volkanovski retains UFC belt with thrilling win vs. Ortega

Alexander Volkanovski is still the UFC featherweight champion. Volkanovski defeated Brian Ortega via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-44) in the UFC 266 main event Saturday in Las Vegas to retain his belt for the second time. The championship bout was entertaining from start to finish, with several wild moments. However,...
UFC
f4wonline.com

Nick Diaz loses in return fight, champions retain at UFC 266

Saturday's UFC 266 in Las Vegas, Nevada, saw both defending champions retain their respective titles while Nick Diaz lost in his first fight in more than than five years in a third round TKO loss to Robbie Lawler. Diaz called it a night at 44 seconds of the third round...
UFC
f4wonline.com

UFC 266 live results: Two title fights, Nick Diaz returns

Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega, emanating from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's 2021 International Fight Week in Las Vegas, a week filled with various activities culminating in one of the biggest fight cards of the year, as UFC 266 takes place in front of a sold-out crowd with two title fights and the return of one of the most polarizing fighters in the sport.
UFC
