49ers Elevate RB Kerryon Johnson
The 49ers' running back carousel keeps spinning. Kerryon Johnson will be the latest to move up to the team's active roster, and he will replace JaMycal Hasty. Signed to San Francisco's practice squad last week, Johnson will rise to the 49ers' 55-man gameday roster. Hasty suffered a high ankle sprain in the 49ers' Week 2 win. He will join Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson as unavailable San Francisco backs, with the former out for the season and the latter on the PUP list.
