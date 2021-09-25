Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler full fight video
The Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler full fight video is still a banger even 17 years later. The two welterweight fan favorites were only in the beginning stages of their careers when they first crossed paths in April 2004 at UFC 47. Diaz had just kicked off his octagon career with a third-round submission of Jeremy Jackson following a run as the inaugural WEC welterweight champion. Likewise, Lawler was just three years into his own career but had already begun to establish himself as a fearsome prospect after notching four wins in his first five UFC appearances.www.mmafighting.com
