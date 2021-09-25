CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler full fight video

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler full fight video is still a banger even 17 years later. The two welterweight fan favorites were only in the beginning stages of their careers when they first crossed paths in April 2004 at UFC 47. Diaz had just kicked off his octagon career with a third-round submission of Jeremy Jackson following a run as the inaugural WEC welterweight champion. Likewise, Lawler was just three years into his own career but had already begun to establish himself as a fearsome prospect after notching four wins in his first five UFC appearances.

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UFC 266 LIVE: Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler stream, latest updates and how to watch online

After six years out, Nick Diaz makes his long-awaited return to MMA tonight, taking on old rival Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in Las Vegas.Seventeen years after the pair faced one another in the same city, with Diaz (26-9) winning via second-round knockout, they go head-to-head again at the T-Mobile Arena. This evening’s contest was this week changed from a welterweight bout to a middleweight meeting at the request of Diaz’s team, with the ever game Lawler (28-15) unsurprisingly accepting. The fight is scheduled for five rounds, marking only the second time in UFC history that a non-title bout that...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White explains why Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 will now take place at 185lbs

UFC president Dana White explained why this weekend’s highly-anticipated Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 fight will now take place at 185lbs. Diaz and Lawler will meet in a rematch 17 years after they first fought at UFC 47 in 2004, where Diaz scored a KO over a young Lawler. All these years later and these two are now set to rematch this Saturday night at UFC 266 in Las Vegas. Originally, the fight was set to take place in the welterweight division. But as we draw closer to the fight, Diaz now wants the fight to take place in the middleweight division. Remember, Diaz hasn’t fought since 2015 against Anderson Silva and that fight was at middleweight. The last time that Diaz fought at welterweight was way back in 2013 and he apparently doesn’t want to cut weight again, according to UFC president Dana White when speaking to reporters this week.
UFC
MiddleEasy

(Video) Robbie Lawler Reacts to Weight Class Change for Nick Diaz Fight

Robbie Lawler seems not to mind the weight class change taking place in his fight against Nick Diaz. Instead, Lawler is only worried about his control elements, which are his training and preparation. Lawler Versus Diaz Moved to Middleweight. Lawler and Diaz were initially scheduled to face each other in...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor praises Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler 2: ‘Veteran work all round’

Conor McGregor may not have made it to Las Vegas, Nevada, to watch UFC 266 in-person, but “Notorious” was watching the pay-per-view (PPV) along with the rest of us and sharing his thoughts on the card via Twitter. He heaped praise on some, like Valentina Shevchenko. Others, like Alexander Volkanovski,...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Ortega
Person
Jeremy Jackson
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Alexander Volkanovski
Person
Lauren Murphy
Person
Robbie Lawler
Empire Sports Media

UFC 266 Preview: Nick Diaz – Robbie Lawler 2

Tomorrow night on the main card of UFC 266, we will see a rematch that is 17 years in the making. Nick Diaz (26-9, 2 NC) will be making his highly anticipated return as he meets former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler (28-15, 1 NC). These two first fought all...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Making the Grade: UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega edition

On paper, UFC 266 was a solid event with a pair of title fights at the top of the card as well as the long-awaited return of Nick Diaz in a rematch against Robbie Lawler that was 17 years in the making. What actually resulted was arguably one of the...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Combat#The T Mobile Arena
MMA Fighting

Dana White says Nick Diaz exceeded expectations at UFC 266: ‘He looked damn good’

Nick Diaz may not have won his long-awaited return to the cage at UFC 266, but he left a good impression on one person in particular: UFC president Dana White. Speaking Tuesday at the UFC’s Contender Series post-fight press conference, White heaped praise on Diaz’s performance, which saw the 38-year-old former UFC title challenger lose via third-round TKO after Diaz stopped the bout of his own volition following a back-and-forth brawl with former UFC champion Robbie Lawler on the pay-per-view card.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan says Nick Diaz needed more time to prepare for his return but ‘he didn’t do that bad’

This past weekend, Nick Diaz made his long awaited return to the octagon when he faced Robbie Lawler in a five round non-title at UFC 266. The bout was a rematch of their much-heralded first fight that took place over 17 years ago, back at UFC 47, that saw Diaz win by second-round KO. Unfortunately for Diaz, things did not go his way this time, retiring in the third round after competitive, a back-and-forth brawl.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Ronda Rousey announces birth of daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne

Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is officially a mom. Rousey on Monday announced the birth of her daughter with husband Travis Browne. “La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne,” Rousey, 34, posted on her official Instagram account. Rousey announced in April that she was four months pregnant and expecting her first baby with...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Kayla Harrison vs. Taylor Guardado to headline PFL World Championship event, full lineup revealed

Kayla Harrison’s hunt for another PFL championship will close out the league’s 2021 season. The official lineup was released Monday for the PFL World Championship event on Oct. 27, which takes place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. In the main event, Harrison (11-0)—No. 10 in MMA Fighting’s Pound-for-Pound Rankings—fights Taylor Guardado (3-1) for the lightweight crown and a $1,000,000 prize.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Video: Dominique Wooding storms back to win Cage Warriors title with knockout flurry

It definitely wasn’t easy, but Dominique Wooding can now call himself a Cage Warriors champion. Wooding (8-4) captured the English promotion’s vacant bantamweight title on Thursday at Cage Warriors 127 in London, scoring a third-round knockout in a fight that he was clearly losing up to that point. Standing in the way of Wooding’s championship hopes was undefeated submission specialist Nathan Fletcher, and early on, Fletcher was in control of the grappler vs. striker matchup.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Deiveson Figueiredo to train with Henry Cejudo for Brandon Moreno trilogy fight

Deiveson Figueiredo promises a “completely different camp” for his UFC 269 trilogy bout with flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, starting with a move to the United States. “Deus da Guerra” fought to a majority draw and then lost via submission to Moreno in his most two recent appearances under the bright lights of the UFC, having his six-fight unbeaten streak snapped and losing the 125-pound belt in the process.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Dan Hooker defends Israel Adesanya, City Kickboxing possibly moving from New Zealand to United States

Like teammate Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker could soon be coming to America. With COVID-19 safety restrictions in New Zealand making it difficult for the country’s fighters to properly prepare for upcoming matches, the City Kickboxing team—which houses UFC champions Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski as well as Hooker, a top-ranked lightweight—could soon make the U.S. it’s new home.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Lerone Murphy replaces Tristan Connelly to fight Makwan Amirkhani at UFC 267

Makwan Amirkhani lost an opponent, but he’s staying on the UFC 267 card. Officials announced Tuesday that Lerone Murphy (10-0-1) is stepping in as a replacement for Tristan Connelly to fight Amirkhani (16-6) in a featherweight bout at the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled to take place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 30.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen set for interim bantamweight title fight at UFC 267

An interim bantamweight champion will be crowned at UFC 267 as Petr Yan is expected to clash with Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event on Oct. 30. Multiple sources close to the situation confirmed that verbal agreements are in place for the fight after UFC president Dana White announced the booking to ESPN.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy