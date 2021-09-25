Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Unsurprisingly out Sunday
Brown (illness) did not travel with the team to Los Angeles and has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. It doesn't appear as if Brown cleared COVID-19 protocol so the veteran wide receiver naturally will be unable to play Sunday. Expect to see Scotty Miller and possibly Tyler Johnson emerge as the No. 3 targets with the 33-year-old sidelined for Sunday's marquee matchup against the Rams.www.cbssports.com
