Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Unsurprisingly out Sunday

 7 days ago

Brown (illness) did not travel with the team to Los Angeles and has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. It doesn't appear as if Brown cleared COVID-19 protocol so the veteran wide receiver naturally will be unable to play Sunday. Expect to see Scotty Miller and possibly Tyler Johnson emerge as the No. 3 targets with the 33-year-old sidelined for Sunday's marquee matchup against the Rams.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

More Details Emerge From The Antonio Brown Situation

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed wide receiver Antonio Brown on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this Wednesday, putting his availability for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams in serious jeopardy. ESPN insider Adam Schefter had some additional details to share on Brown’s situation this afternoon. Schefter reported that Brown was placed...
NFL
Antonio Brown
Adam Schefter
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
CBS Boston

Report: Tom Brady Personally Recruits Richard Sherman To Buccaneers

BOSTON (CBS) — In last year’s Super Bowl, it was Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Leonard Fournette — three players who were personally recruited by Tom Brady to join the Buccaneers — who scored touchdowns for Tampa Bay. Now, Brady is trying his hand at playing GM for the defense, too. NFL Network reported that Sherman spent Tuesday visiting the Buccaneers. And Mike Garafolo said that the recruitment of the free-agent cornerback is all Brady’s doing. “[Brady] has been speaking directly to Richard Sherman, trying to recruit him to Tampa,” Mike Garafolo said on NFL Network, jokingly referring to Brady as the assistant...
NFL
NBC Sports

Antonio Brown placed on COVID-19 list

The Buccaneers could be without one of their key offensive contributors for Sunday’s showdown with the Rams. Tampa Bay announced that the team has placed receiver Antonio Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With head coach Bruce Arians reporting that the team is 100 percent vaccinated, Brown’s placement on the list is the result of a positive test.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces When Antonio Brown Will Return

Wide receiver Antonio Brown did not return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, but he will be back with the team shortly, according to head coach Bruce Arians. Brown was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week following a positive test. He missed Sunday’s road loss to the Los Angeles Rams as a result.
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Los Angeles Rams
Sporting News

Is Antonio Brown playing Week 3 after being placed on COVID list? Fantasy injury update ahead of Buccaneers-Rams matchup

Leading up to a huge Week 3 game in Los Angeles, Antonio Brown's availability is now in question. He's been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and we've seen numerous players have been inactive over the past two seasons for this reason. So, will Brown play in Week 3? We'll have the latest updates below, as well as how fantasy rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions could be affected by a possible Brown absence.
NFL
arcamax.com

Antonio Brown expected to rejoin Bucs Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. — Veteran Bucs receiver Antonio Brown returns Thursday from his extended stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list and likely will suit up for Sunday night’s showdown with the Patriots in New England. “His 10 days are up,” coach Bruce Arians said, “so he’ll be back (Thursday).”. The team announced...
NFL
numberfire.com

Giovani Bernard (knee) out for Buccaneers Sunday night

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard (knee) is out for Week 4 against the New England Patriots on Sunday night. Bernard injured his knee toward the end of the Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams and he hasn't been able to practice this week as a result. Leonard Fournette has been the preferred option in passing situations over Ronald Jones, so he should see an uptick in snaps. The Buccaneers are favored by a touchdown on the road, so they aren't expected to fall into a negative game script like they did last Sunday when Bernard led the Buccaneers backfield with 33 snaps and tied Mike Evans for a team-high 10 targets.
NFL

