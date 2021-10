Nick Kyrgios is one of the special players on the Tour who apart from his great tennis skills is always a crowd favourite for his antics, honesty and liveliness during matches across tournaments. He has won 6 career titles so far, 3 at the ATP-500 level and 3 at the ATP-250 level and reached his career-high ranking of World No. 13 in 2016 after having turned Pro in 2013.

