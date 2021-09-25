Todd Chrisley Shuts Down Julie’s Sexy Banter, Says She’s Not Limber

Todd Chrisley has been craving some alone time with his wife lately. He even told her he wanted to go on a spontaneous trip. She was hesitant to leave the kids. Chrisley has a history of talking about his intimate relationship in front of their kids. This, of course, horrifies their children. What kid wants to know what their parents do in the bedroom? Todd really enjoys making his children uncomfortable and it’s obvious by his smirk.