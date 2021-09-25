Chicago Weather: Quiet Pattern, With A Slow Warm Up

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s another chilly and foggy start with some waking up to temperatures in the upper 30’s. It’s really going to warm up today with high pressure in place ahead of an approaching low that’ll bring rain overnight. Temperatures will be well above normal in the mid to even upper 70’s for some. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Enjoy the sunshine today and get out and do fall festivities! This evening is also going to be the last 7:00 PM sunset. Tomorrow, it’ll be before 7:00pm! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A cold front will bring showers and even a few thunderstorms through the day on Sunday. No severe weather is expected but it will stay mild in the mid 70’s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The work week will be unsettled with the chance for rain each day. We will be above normal for our highs by nearly 5° and our lows won’t be as chilly as they will stay around 60°! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO