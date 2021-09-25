CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Quiet Pattern, With A Slow Warm Up

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — After a few showers overnight, the Chicago area is in for a long stretch of dry weather, with temperatures warmer than normal for the next several days. Saturday has been seasonably mild, with temperatures hitting the upper 60s and lower 70s for most of the Chicago area. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Quiet and warm weather forecast into next week in SE Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo — A slight warming trend will continue through the weekend and seasonable temperatures are expected through most of next week in southeast, said National Weather Service (NWS) in Cheyenne. Saturday will see mostly sunny skies with calm winds in Cheyenne and a high near 64. Sunday’s high will...
WYOMING STATE
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers; Cooler Temps Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — Off and on showers will continue through early next week. Tonight, scattered showers. Low 65. Tomorrow, scattered showers. High 76. Temperatures cool slightly for early next week, but shower chances remain.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Normal, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Some Rain Looms Over Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a beautiful week in Chicago, we’ll see showers and storms this weekend with cooler temperatures on the way. Showers develop late Saturday morning, and thunderstorms follow as a cold front approaches the Chicago area. The front takes its time coming through and gives us the chance of rain in the Chicago area at various times today and Sunday. October 2 Normal- 69 Friday- 85 Today- 80 Next 48 Hours Saturday:  Showers and thunderstorms. High of 80. Saturday Night: Showers, 75 Sunday: Showers and storms, 73  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly Morning With Afternoon Warm-Up

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s another chilly and foggy start with some waking up to temperatures in the upper 30’s. It’s really going to warm up today with high pressure in place ahead of an approaching low that’ll bring rain overnight. Temperatures will be well above normal in the mid to even upper 70’s for some. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Enjoy the sunshine today and get out and do fall festivities! This evening is also going to be the last 7:00 PM sunset. Tomorrow, it’ll be before 7:00pm! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A cold front will bring showers and even a few thunderstorms through the day on Sunday. No severe weather is expected but it will stay mild in the mid 70’s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The work week will be unsettled with the chance for rain each day. We will be above normal for our highs by nearly 5° and our lows won’t be as chilly as they will stay around 60°! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Weather#Chicago Area#Cbs
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Showers Should Dry Out By Saturday Night

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sporadic showers should continue throughout parts of Saturday, but it shouldn’t hinder plans for those who want to go out and see all the fall colors. According to WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows, showers in the Twin Cities should be done by about 10 p.m. The rain is expected to continue Saturday night for east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin, but will then dry out by Sunday. The rest of the weekend will be above average though cooler than we’ve recently experienced. Sunday looks a bit more sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Meanwhile, it might be the best weekend to see fall colors in the northern part of Minnesota. It looks like dry weather into late next week before another chance for some stormy activity.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems Hennepin Co. Authorities Recover AR-15 Rifle With 100-Round Drum Magazine In N. Mpls. Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy