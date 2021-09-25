West Nile virus detected in mosquito in Abilene; City will now spray insecticide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Insecticide will now be sprayed after a mosquito tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to Abilene city officials. Officials said the spraying will happen this upcoming Monday and Tuesday between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m., in the area bound by the 1500 block of Chesnut St., the 300 block of ES 27th St., the 2800 block of S. Treadaway Blvd., and the 2100 block of S. 24th St.