CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jonathan Loaisiga expected to give Yankees boost for playoff push

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Loaisiga is on track to deliver the Yankees another boost for their showdown against the Blue Jays, which begins Tuesday in Toronto. The reliever, who has been on the injured list since Sept. 5 with a strained rotator cuff, is scheduled to throw another bullpen session on Sunday, after which he could be cleared to return as the Yankees fight for a wild-card spot in the final week of the regular season.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
NJ.com

Why missing the playoffs would be best thing for Yankees

Sometimes losing can lead to winning. That shouldn’t be the mindset for Yankees manager Aaron Boone or a clubhouse full of players trying to make it to October. But it doesn’t mean fans have to root for this team to reach their goal. Want more Yankees coverage? Get exclusive news,...
MLB
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Clarke Schmidt
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Luis Gil
New York Post

Jonathan Loaisiga step closer to rejoining Yankees before end of season

With the clock ticking down on the regular season, Jonathan Loaisiga is making progress to get back on the mound before it ends. The Yankees’ best reliever this season, who has been out since Sept. 5 with a strained rotator cuff, played catch from 120 feet on Tuesday and is in line to throw a bullpen session on Friday if everything goes according to plan.
MLB
ESPN

Cole expected to start as Yankees host the Indians

LINE: Yankees -321, Indians +258; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York and Cleveland will play on Sunday. The Yankees are 42-32 on their home turf. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .364. The...
MLB
New York Post

Yankees making a complete mess of things in more ways than one

You want drama, you got drama. Oh, you didn’t want drama? You would’ve been perfectly content with Yankees victories over the Rays on Friday and Saturday, building on the great vibes of that trip to Boston and Toronto and cruising into a home playoff game Tuesday?. You picked the wrong...
MLB
Q 105.7

Playoff Hopes Fading for New York Yankees

As the seasons change, the leaves begin to change color and begin to fall, so do the championship hopes of New York Yankees fans. The Bombers failed to seize an opportunity to gain ground on a playoff birth this past weekend. Things started off well with a win on Friday only to get blasted at home by Cleveland on Saturday and Sunday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Blue Jays#The Red Sox#Il
audacy.com

Yankees Notes: Jonathan Loaisiga, Jameson Taillon could be activated during Blue Jays series

The Yankees got two key pitchers back from injury this week in Luis Severino and Domingo German, and they could be getting two more back next week. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Red Sox that both Jameson Taillon and Jonathan Loaisiga could be activated at some point during a crucial series with the Blue Jays, which begins on Tuesday.
MLB
Times Herald-Record

Yankees finally get Luis Severino back as playoff hopes hang in the balance

NEW YORK — Two years ago, Luis Severino returned from a season-long stint on the injured list to help the Yankees reach the ALCS. The right-hander came back from another long stay on the IL Monday, but New York remained in need of outside help in order to return to the postseason.
MLB
Newsday

Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga feeling 'very good' after throwing from 120 feet

Jonathan Loaisiga smiled at the question. He wasn’t just feeling "good" after throwing at 120 feet Tuesday afternoon in the Stadium outfield; the reliever felt "very good." Loaisiga, on the injured list since Sept. 5 with a right shoulder strain, is scheduled to throw on flat ground again Thursday before progressing to a full bullpen session Friday afternoon before the Yankees start a key series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
MLB
Over the Monster

MLB Playoff Race Update: The Yankees gain ground on Toronto

With time running out in the regular season, the races around the league are coming down to the wire. That does include the American League wildcard, in which the Red Sox are stuck in a tight race, but also the rest of the league as well. For those interested in that league-wide picture, we’ll be providing a daily update the rest of the season on the state of races around baseball.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fresno Bee

Yankees power past Rangers 7-1 to keep pace in playoff race

After their biggest bats did plenty of damage, the New York Yankees auditioned a new bullpen weapon for the stretch drive: Luis Severino. Giancarlo Stanton lined a laser beam of a home run, Aaron Judge added a three-run shot and the Yankees powered past the Texas Rangers 7-1 on Tuesday night to keep pace in the crowded AL wild-card chase.
MLB
New York Post

Here are all the Yankees’ playoff scenarios

Though the Yankees lost on Friday night, the day did not end fruitlessly for them. The Mariners’ late loss to the Angels in Seattle ensured the Yankees (91-69) of getting to play, at worst, a 163rd game on Monday to break a tie for the second American League wild-card spot. Which means that Gerrit Cole surely won’t start Sunday’s game on three days’ rest when their season is guaranteed of not ending that day.
MLB
FanSided

Around the Horn: Padres crumbling, playoff vaccines, Yankees streaking and more

This week, Around the Horn has your quick updates on the crumbling Padres, the streaking Yankees, playoff vaccine mandates and more. Things have been trending in this direction for the San Diego Padres most of the second half of the season. A decimated rotation. An overworked bullpen. An offense that was average at best turning into one of the worst units in baseball.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees Playoff Odds: What are the Bombers’ chances right now?

The New York Yankees, based on preseason expectations, should’ve locked up a playoff spot by now. Instead, they’re a half-game out of the AL Wild Card race (yes, forget about winning the division!) and will have to beat opponents over the next week that they’ve largely been incapable of beating.
MLB
newyorkcitynews.net

Yankees option LHP Andrew Heaney, reinstate RHP Jonathan Loaisiga

The New York Yankees optioned Andrew Heaney, the left-handed arm they dealt for at July's MLB trading deadline, to the rookie-level Florida Complex League. In a corresponding move, the Yankees reinstated right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Wednesday that the team agreed...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy