Netflix Reveals Slate of Upcoming Anime Projects During ‘Tudum’ Event
During today’s TUDUM global fan event, Netflix revealed a string of upcoming anime projects as well as highlighting past releases. If you’ve been enjoying the recent anime releases from Netflix, there’s plenty more to come, as the streaming giant revealed today during the TUDUM fan event. A full slate of anime releases, including a movie and several new seasons were announced, as well as a look back at the highly successful release of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie, which was released earlier this year.www.cinelinx.com
