CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix Reveals Slate of Upcoming Anime Projects During ‘Tudum’ Event

By Becky O'Brien
cinelinx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today’s TUDUM global fan event, Netflix revealed a string of upcoming anime projects as well as highlighting past releases. If you’ve been enjoying the recent anime releases from Netflix, there’s plenty more to come, as the streaming giant revealed today during the TUDUM fan event. A full slate of anime releases, including a movie and several new seasons were announced, as well as a look back at the highly successful release of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie, which was released earlier this year.

www.cinelinx.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is The #1 Film Today

Streaming powerhouse Netflix has been behind some of horror’s finest new releases as of late. The platform houses shows like Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Horror films like Gerald’s Game, In The Tall Grass, and of course The Babysitter also call Netflix...
MOVIES
Decider

Netflix Sued by Internet Provider After Too Many People Watch ‘Squid Game’

There is such a thing as a good problem, and it’s what Netflix happens to be facing right now with Squid Game: too many people are watching the hit Korean drama. So many, in fact, that a South Korean internet provider is suing Netflix for using too much bandwidth due to traffic surges stemming from mega-streamer. SK Broadband is demanding that the platform pay up for all the maintenance costs due to the explosive streaming numbers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2021

Netflix is kicking off its fall slate of content with a jam-packed October. A variety of classic movies are coming to the streamer, including “Hairspray,” “Titanic” and “Ghost” starring Whoopi Goldberg and the late Patrick Swayze. Fan-favorite series, such as “You,” “The Baby-Sitters Club” and “On My Block” are returning as well. With Halloween approaching, Netflix is also bringing on the horror movies, including “The Cave,” “Zodiac,” “The Devil Inside” and the new thriller series, “Hypnotic.” For more streaming suggestions, see what’s new on Disney Plus here and get an overview of what to watch on all the streaming services here. See the full list of...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenji Kamiyama
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Releases New Halloween Portal For Horror Fans

Netflix has a wide selection of horror movies for the upcoming spooky season. And in honor of Halloween, the streaming service has also designed 12 individual categories to help ease horror fanatics’ searching process across the platform. These TV and film categories can be accessed anywhere where Netflix is available....
TV & VIDEOS
Android Authority

Netflix Tudum: When and how to watch it, and what to expect from the fan event

In this age where announcements on new Netflix TV shows and movies happen almost every day, the biggest premium streaming service in the world decided to hold its own virtual Comic Con-like event for a massive reveal of upcoming content that’s coming to the service. It’s called Netflix Tudum, and fans are already getting hyped about what will be shown, and what will be revealed, during the event.
TV SHOWS
newsbrig.com

Netflix’s Tudum: all the news and announcements from the big event

Netflix’s Tudum event is set to be chock-full of news about content coming to the gigantic streaming platform. The show is scheduled to last for about three hours with announcements about Stranger Things, The Sandman, Cowboy Bebop, The Witcher, and more. If you aren’t able to watch the event, catch...
TV SERIES
CNBC

Netflix launches first global fan event, 'Tudum'

A 3-hour Netflix streaming event, 'Tudum,' launches Saturday. Evercore ISI head of internet research Mark Mahaney joins 'TechCheck' to discuss now Netflix's shares will fare in Q4, Mahaney's latest Netflix note and what's next for the company.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tudum#Drifting Home#Otmgirls#Haida
talesbuzz.com

Netflix Releases Teaser for Upcoming True Crime Slate – Watch Here!

There are so many new true crime projects coming to Netflix!. According to a report from Variety on Thursday morning (September 23), the streamer announced a number of docuseries and films set to be released through early 2022. Click inside to find out more about the new shows and movies…
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

League of Legends Anime Arcane Teases Official New Trailer For Netflix Tudum Event

Netflix and Riot Games are getting ready to reveal more details about their upcoming League of Legends animated series, Arcane, and fans of the MOBA game are excited to find out more information about it. Thankfully, Arcane is one of the new shows confirmed to be featured in TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, and now we have a teaser ahead of the first official trailer release.
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Netflix Tudum “Anime Spotlight” on Sat 9/25 @ 8AM ET

On September 25, 2021 Netflix will be hosting “TUDUM: A NETFLIX GLOBAL FAN EVENT” (“TUDUM”), a special celebration for entertainment fans across the globe. This event is the first of its kind and will be streaming exclusively on YouTube. More than 145 of our biggest stars and creators from around the world — representing over 70 series, films and specials — will join the virtual event for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'Tiger King' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed at Netflix TUDUM

After Netflix announced earlier this week that Tiger King will return for a second season of mayhem, the streaming service announced at its TUDUM event on Saturday thatTiger King 2 will debut on Wednesday, Nov. 17. The sequel to the cultural phenomenon had long been rumored and reported, but fans finally got the confirmation that another season of madness would return in 2021.
TV SERIES
Collider

Netflix Announces TUDUM: Anime Spotlight Pre-Show With 'Sailor Moon' Voice Actor Panel

As Netflix’s first-ever fan event TUDUM draws nearer, the streamer has announced an exciting new addition to the lineup. TUDUM: Anime Spotlight has been revealed as the event’s pre-show, showcasing its expansive original anime programming. The pre-show will include segments and panels on upcoming and returning shows, with the upcoming release of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie being spotlighted.
TV SERIES
thefandomentals.com

Netflix Announces ‘Tudum: Anime Spotlight’: Special Pre-Show To The First Ever Tudum Global Fan Event

On September 25, 2021 Netflix will be hosting “Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event” (“Tudum”) (named, we assume, after the noise Netflix makes when you log in), a special celebration for entertainment fans across the globe. This event is the first of its kind and will be streaming exclusively on YouTube. More than 145 of their biggest stars and creators from around the world — representing over 70 series, films and specials — will join the virtual event for a day full of exclusives and first looks.
TV SERIES
wmleader.com

How to watch Netflix’s major Tudum event today

Netflix is kicking off a massive fan event today. Tudum — named for the ubiquitous chime that plays before Netflix titles — is a global event that will feature a huge slate of news, trailers, celebrity appearances, and more. It’s essentially the Lollapalooza of Netflix news, and anyone hoping to stay ahead of the streamer’s biggest upcoming announcements will definitely want to tune in.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Netflix's Tudum event: Expect new Stranger Things, Witcher and Bridgerton clips

Netflix's Tudum, a three-hour online "fan event," kicks off Saturday. Named after the distinctive drumbeat in Netflix's audio-logo, Tudum is set to hype more than 100 Netflix titles with first-look clips, new trailers and conversations with stars and creators. And Thursday, Netflix released an hour-by-hour rundown of the event, so fans have some sense of when to expect what.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Witcher Season 2: Netflix Releases TUDUM Event Teaser

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. After experiencing several production delays over the past year, Henry Cavill is all set to return as Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming second season of The Witcher. In case you haven't heard yet, the hit fantasy series based on the award-winning video game will be premiering Season 2 this December but before that, streaming giant Netflix recently announced a massive virtual event that will cover all things Netflix, and naturally, Cavill will be joining the festivities.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Funimation Reveals Their Fall Slate of Anime

It’s fall and Funimation recently revealed their new slate of anime for the season. The season features 20 anime titles such as the continuation of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and new series like The Vampire Dies in No Time. There’s a lot to look forward to. What has you most excited?
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy