The Winds at the Outer Edge Are ‘Winning the Race’ in This Enormous Storm System. Listen up, race fans! The innermost lane no longer has a predictable advantage. In Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a storm that has been roiling for centuries, the speed in its “outer lane” is moving faster than the inner lane – and continues to pick up speed. By analyzing long-term data in this high-speed ring, researchers found the winds have increased by up to 8 percent from 2009 to 2020. These findings could only be made with Hubble: The telescope has amassed more than 10 years of regular observations, acting like a “storm watcher” for the planets in our solar system.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO