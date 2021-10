Town officials say they’ll look again at a plan to improve traffic safety Silvermine Road and Carter Street following two collisions there this month. New Canaan public works and police officials more than five years ago sought to increase the “skew angles” of the two town roads, so that instead of shooting straight across Silvermine Road, motorists coming from Carter would make a right onto 106 and then queue up to make a left onto Canoe Hill. Though state officials said at the time that they support the plan (Route 106 is a state road), they also called for a traffic engineering study to ensure that the change wouldn’t create new problems—and no improvements were made.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO