The 'Feels Guy' Gets Blockchained — Rare Wojak NFT Project to Launch 4,000 Randomly Generated Wojaks

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Pepe the frog and Doge made it into the limelight with unique and rare non-fungible token (NFT) assets, another NFT meme collection tied to the infamous 2010 meme “Wojak” has entered the fray. A new NFT collection stemming from the web portal called rarewojak.com has leveraged the notorious, old-school meme to release a compilation of Rare Wojak NFTs via the Solana network.

news.bitcoin.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockchain#Tattoos#Nft#Rarewojak Com#Mcdonald
