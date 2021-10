A 68-year-old Cape Cod man was killed early Saturday morning when he was hit by a truck on Route 6 in Harwich, Massachusetts. Troopers responded just after 5 a.m. to the crash at the 79 mile marker on Route 6 eastbound. According to state police, Justin Small was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a Ford F-150 that was being driven by a 22-year-old man from Willington, Conn. Small died from his injuries.