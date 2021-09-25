CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleyville, TX

GCISD Football: Colleyville Panthers Roll Past Richland Royals to Win First District Game 45-29

By Lonny Watson
localnewsonly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE. Sports Photographer/Reporter – Lonny is a 31-year resident of Grapevine. He is a retired Lucent-Alcatel telecommunications Equipment Sales Account executive. He first became involved in sports photography while in the 9th grade at Burbank High School (Burbank, California) in 1958. Since retirement in 1999, he has taken various action photos at sporting events throughout the DFW area and designed/published several sports photo websites.

www.localnewsonly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grapevine, TX
Education
City
Grapevine, TX
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Burbank, CA
Education
Local
Texas Football
Colleyville, TX
Education
City
Colleyville, TX
Local
California Education
City
Dallas, TX
Colleyville, TX
Sports
Local
California Football
City
Richland, TX
Burbank, CA
Sports
City
Burbank, CA
Burbank, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Photography#Panthers#Retirement#American Football#Gcisd Football#Lucent Alcatel#Burbank High School
The Hill

Sinema slams delay of infrastructure vote: 'Inexcusable'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Saturday slammed the decision to delay a vote this week on the bipartisan infrastructure deal that she helped negotiate, calling it “inexcusable.”. Good-faith negotiations, the Arizona centrist argued, "require trust." "Over the course of this year, Democratic leaders have made conflicting promises that could not...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy