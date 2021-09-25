GCISD Football: Colleyville Panthers Roll Past Richland Royals to Win First District Game 45-29

Check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE. Sports Photographer/Reporter – Lonny is a 31-year resident of Grapevine. He is a retired Lucent-Alcatel telecommunications Equipment Sales Account executive. He first became involved in sports photography while in the 9th grade at Burbank High School (Burbank, California) in 1958. Since retirement in 1999, he has taken various action photos at sporting events throughout the DFW area and designed/published several sports photo websites.