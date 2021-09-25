CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Adventurous, Avant-Garde, Catchy Tunes; Acadiana Students Need Instruments

By Bernadette Lee
 8 days ago
Calling all music lovers who have instruments they don't need anymore. There is a student out there who could use your old instrument to begin a lifetime of learning and love of music. If you have an instrument in your home that is just collecting dust, you are being asked...

Louisiana Foodies , Are These Combos Delicious or Disgusting?

In the beginning, there was food. Our ancient ancestors either found the food growing on plants, bushes, and trees or they found it consuming plants, bushes, and trees. Regardless of where it came from it was necessary and in fact, finding food was the primary vocation of those people who were roaming the planet at that time.
LOUISIANA STATE
Fun Things to do in Louisiana This Weekend

Fall has finally arrived, and temperatures dropping is making us want to get outside and have some fun! It might last for just a little while, but we'll take it. And yes, there are going to be a few things that won't go on as planned due to ongoing concerns with the pandemic. But we are ready for some fun in our beautiful state this weekend. We can always find something to love, even if it means a short road trip.
LOUISIANA STATE
The ‘Back to the Future’ Musical Trailer Takes You Back in Time

At long last, Back to the Future: The Musical has crash-landed at the West End. The show, which has a book from original director Robert Zemeckis and his co-writer Bob Gale, adapts the events of the 1985 movie for the stage. A new trailer gives viewers a taste of the electrifying musical, which stars Olly Dobson as Marty McFly and Tony-Award winner Roger Bart as Doc Brown.
ENTERTAINMENT
#Avant Garde#Violins#Christmas#Charity#Catchy Tunes#Lafayette Music Company
What Type of Bird is Outside this Bedroom Window?

After a long day, and more work to do, I decided to take a short nap as Mother Nature blessed Judice, La. with a nice steady Louisiana rain. I woke up to a large bird just outside my window. A large, not very colorful bird, yet stunning. The wild bird...
ANIMALS
Poll Results: Subjects Kids Wished They Had In School

A survey asked young kids between the ages of 6 and 11 what they'd like to see added as school subjects, and you'll never guess the answers they gave. Some of the kids' answers are exactly what you think, but a lot of other topics that you might not expect made the list too.
EDUCATION
