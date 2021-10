Evie Richards (Trek Factory), the world champion, completed a perfect weekend on Sunday, at Snowshoe, West Virginia, winning the final round of the XCO MTB World Cup season after winning the Short Track on Friday. Together, these were enough to move her up to second overall in the final standings, behind Loana Lecomte (Massi), who had already mathematically won the title coming into the final round, and did not start. Rebecca McConnell (Primaflora Mondraker XSauce) was second in the cross country event and Anne Tauber (CST PostNL Bafang) took third.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO