Jason Kander And His 8-Year-Old Son Explore What 'Courage Is'

kcur.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Courage Is" found its genesis in the stories True and his dad, former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander, made up with characters like Bob the Brave. Jason Kander recounts, "It just made us realize that all these stories told a lesson and maybe we could, together, tell a story that would help other kids."

www.kcur.org

insideedition.com

Mom Calls Cops on Barber After 17-Year-Old Son's Haircut

A Massachusetts mom called 911 after her 17-year-old son came home from the barber with a haircut she didn’t like. “I have an emergency, please,” the mom told the 911 operator. “Yep, my son just had a haircut. He screwed up his hair,” she continued. The dispute quickly degenerated. The...
KIDS
Slate

My Child’s Playtime With His Aunt Has Taken a Creepy Turn

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. My almost 5-year-old FaceTimes with their retired aunt every day. They have a very close relationship, but don’t live close enough for frequent visits. Their aunt LOVES these daily calls. They play imaginary games and listen to music and generally my child leads the conversation and directs the play. My concern is the things my child says: I know they are just testing boundaries, seeing what will happen. But they say things like: “I hate you” (very jovially! It’s basically a game), they tell their aunt to be quiet or that she can’t say anything. During whatever pretend game is being played, my child will declare that their aunt has died, or that they have died, and insist that the game stay that route. My child also makes up stories, tells lies about their day, and generally just says really crazy stuff. Their aunt seems completely unfazed by this type of play. She gives a little pushback about the dying aspects, but completely plays along and is even outwardly submissive and apologetic when my child is being super bossy or mean—playing along to the n-th degree, if you will.
KIDS
Upworthy

A man grossly misjudged how to speak to girls and got expertly handled by a Girl Scout

Somewhere in Salt Lake City, a Girl Scout is getting allll the good mojo from The People of the Internet. Over the weekend, Eli McCann shared a story of an encounter at a Girl Scout cookie stand that has people throwing their fists in the air and shouting, YES! THAT'S HOW IT'S DONE. (Or maybe that's just me. But I'm guessing most of the 430,000 people who liked his story had a similar reaction.)
KIDS
kxnet.com

Bismarck mother helps 6-year-old son write his own book

Katherine Prendergast is a Bismarck author and has been publishing books since 2018. Her first book was Pickles The Dog, Adopted in North Dakota. “During the 2011 flood, she kept getting returned to the shelter over and over and a family member of mine ended up with her. She was a great dog, she was my inspiration to start writing books,” Katherine said.
BISMARCK, ND
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

I Found Out the Horrible Secret Behind Why My Parents and Sister Aren’t Speaking

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am 15 and just found out a horrible secret about my parents. Since my sister left home five years ago, she grew increasingly distant with them, which seemed to break my parents’ hearts. I found it strange as they had seemed close, but she was still in regular contact with me; we texted all the time and became friends on social media as soon as I got accounts. She’s finished college and is working, but still barely contacts our parents except to make arrangements to see them over holidays (again, she texts me lots and spends time with me when she’s here). I asked if they’d ever fallen out, but she said no, and our parents said they had no idea why she was so distant with them. Now I’ve found out.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Grandparents Think They’re Watching A Slideshow Of Their First Grandbaby, But It’s Really A Surprise Reunion

Living far away from relatives when a new baby is born is hard. We lived in a different state than my parents and not being able to share those moments with my mom broke my heart. Sure, I sent her all the pictures I had. We Skyped. We talked on the phone, Facetimed, had our own private baby Facebook page…it just isn’t the same. For one, having relatives around would have made a huge difference in my getting some sleep in those early days. For another, there are so many little things that happen so fast and being able to share them with family is such an incredible joy. As tough as it was for me, I can’t imagine what it was like for the family in this video. Their first grandbaby was born in a whole different country. But things are about to get amazing for them…take a look!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Shy, Straight-A Kid Just Got Caught Doing Something Horrible at School

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. Last week, my daughter’s sixth-grade teacher emailed to let me know that my daughter was caught by another student stealing from the teacher’s candy reward desk drawer at lunch, when the classroom was otherwise empty. And worse, it seems she had been doing this every day for three weeks, but was caught only now. Apparently, she has been taking candy, hiding it in her backpack, then eating it outside at recess while she read a book by herself (she sat at the edge of the recess area and wasn’t interacting with other kids). I’m horrified. I worry about the theft, obviously, plus the fact that it was food she stole, plus the fact that my daughter is spending recess all alone, eating the stolen candy.
KIDS
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: Remarried father is less available now to ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’

Dear Carolyn: I’ve always been close with my father and have a great relationship with my stepmother, whom he married in 2019. My stepmother also has a daughter a few years younger than me (I’m 30) whom she had when she was 19. My stepmother has mentioned feeling she missed out on her early-adulthood years because she was a mother, and with her daughter grown she can finally live life on her own terms.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
