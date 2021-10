In a battle of the Cardinals, it was Plainville travelling to Brookville and shutting out Ell-Saline on Friday night 36-zip. After a scoreless first quarter, Plainville got it in high gear in quarter number 2. Senior Ben Hansen scored the first touchdown of the game on an 11-yard run with 7:47 to go before halftime. On their next drive senior QB Ethan Hamilton connected with senior Andres Dewey for a 16 yard touchdown pass. The back breaker occurred with 1:37 before the break when Hamilton hit a 45 yard TD pass to junior Carter Cellmer and following a 2-point conversion the halftime score was 22-0.

BROOKVILLE, KS ・ 9 DAYS AGO