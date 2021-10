Arcade-style pinball machines are hard to beat. They might just be the perfect blend of physicality and electronica. Take a kid to an arcade and wait as they get sucked in by the hypnotic sound of the flippers. While portable pinball games try to replicate the gameplay at home, they, and the full-size originals, all have one drawback: they’re not exactly family-friendly. Inevitably someone is waiting to play and it can be hard for two or more people to remain engaged. The Brio Pinball Challenge fixes that. Think of it as ordering a whole pie instead of pizza by the slice — more people can get in on the action.

