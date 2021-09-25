Meizu 18s vs iQOO 8: Specs Comparison

IQOO is currently one of the brands which release the highest amount of flagship killers in a year. The iQOO 8 is simply an amazing phone for gamers and power users, not only for its performance but especially because of its price. But there is another old glory that came up with a flagship killer that is even more powerful at the same price: Meizu. The Meizu 18s offers the best hardware you can expect from a 2021 flagship and, thanks to its price tag, it is able to compete with the iQOO 8. This comparison should help you to understand which one is the best for you.